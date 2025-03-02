Huge stipulation added to Toni Storm's match at AEW Revolution 2025

A major stipulation has been added to the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm's, match at Revolution 2025. The star is scheduled for an eagerly awaited rematch at the pay-per-view on March 9.

Toni Storm regained the AEW Women's World Championship at the Grand Slam Australia event by defeating Mariah May. However, the rivalry between the two is not finished yet, as they are scheduled for another Women's World title match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Last week on Collision, Mariah May brutally attacked Storm and put her out of action. In the latest episode of the Saturday Show, The Timeless One addressed Mariah while lying on her bed with a neck brace. Storm also set the stage for a Hollywood ending, referencing her match against May at Revolution 2025.

It was later announced that Storm would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Revolution on March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, this will be the third match in the incredible feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm. In their first match at All In 2024, May defeated Storm and after Storm reclaimed her title at Grand Slam Australia, fans are looking forward to the bout.

