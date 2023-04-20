Create

Huge title change on AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson surprisingly gets physical

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Apr 20, 2023 07:19 IST
The Enforcer Arn Anderson at an AEW event
AEW Dynamite fans were in for a surprise when Powerhouse Hobbs lost his TNT Title to Wardlow in a shocking turn of events. The match saw a lot of back-and-forth action, with QT Marshall getting involved and Arn Anderson making an unexpected appearance.

The former TNT Champion was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs early last month. However, Hobbs' joy was short-lived as Wardlow reclaimed the title on AEW Dynamite.

But the surprises didn't end there. During the match, QT Marshall interfered and argued with the referee. The legendary Arn Anderson stepped in and forced Marshall to back off. In a moment that stunned the audience, Anderson then attacked him with a devastating DDT after Penta delivered a superkick.

.@QTMarshall in deep waters as @TheArnShow ENFORCES!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/xs5uvcYzT9

The win over Powerhouse Hobbs marks a significant achievement for Wardlow, who became a three-time TNT Champion. But it seems that his newfound success has also brought new challenges. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made an appearance after the match, indicating that Wardlow’s next direction might involve them.

.@Christian4Peeps and @luchasaurus send a message to the new TNT Champion @RealWardlow, without saying a word at allWatch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/8VqGxCl6lg

The TNT Championship is known for its unpredictability, and this latest title change only adds to the excitement surrounding AEW Dynamite. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what's next for Wardlow as we head towards Double or Nothing in Las Vegas next month.

What are your thoughts on Wardlow winning the TNT Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

