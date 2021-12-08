Major update on Jon Moxley after entering alcohol treatment program

AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update on Jon Moxley, who is currently in alcohol treatment.

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Khan mentioned that he recently spoke to Jon Moxley's wife Renee Paquette, who has claimed that the former AEW World Champion is doing a lot better.

TK himself seems to be quite excited about the progress in Jon Moxley's recovery and his eventual return to AEW programming.

"From talking to Renee, he's doing better and better, which is awesome and so excited about that." - said Tony Khan.

While speaking about Jon Moxley, Khan also went on to plug the former WWE Superstar's latest book.

According to Tony Khan, Jon Moxley's book is the best wrestling book he's ever read. TK also stated that Bryan Danielson, who has shared his time with Moxley in both WWE and now in AEW, believes 'MOX' is the best wrestling book he has ever read, as well.

"In addition to plugging Dynamite on Wednesday nights and Rampage on Friday nights, I also came here, while he's not here, to plug his book. Because he's my friend and I'm not seeing a dime out of it, I just think it's the best wrestling book I've read. Bryan Danielson, who I think is one of the most intelligent people in wrestling, in addition to being one of the best wrestlers, who will be in action this Wednesday and next Wednesday and most Wednesdays and some Fridays, he happens to think it's the best wrestling book he's ever read." - added Tony Khan.

Jon Moxley has always been one of the talking points in AEW

A former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has always been loved by the AEW fanbase ever since he first stepped foot in the promotion.

Prior to his hiatus from in-ring competition, the former AEW World Champion was competing in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

However, MOX was forced to withdraw and was replaced by the returning Miro, who went on to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals. Miro then faced Danielson in the final.

As things stand, it would be interesting to note when Jon Moxley returns to action after he completes his ongoing recovery.

