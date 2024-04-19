Huge update on if WWE Superstars are looking to join AEW - Reports

New details have reportedly come to light on whether WWE Superstars are looking to jump ship to AEW.

Ever since its inception, AEW has been quick to hire former WWE stars whenever they parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. For several years, many WWE Superstars who were unhappy with their bookings in the company were also often looking to switch promotions.

However, the tide has turned since Triple H took over creative control of the company. After Cody Rhodes became the first superstar to leave AEW and go to WWE, more stars have followed suit with CM Punk and Andrade being just a few. But the question still remains whether any current stars are looking to jump over to Tony Khan's promotion.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are fewer WWE Superstars who are looking to move to Tony Khan's promotion upon the expiry of their contracts. This is certainly an interesting development and could be connected to how the stars on the roster have recently been booked.

AEW President Tony Khan on whether he will continue his role as booker

Ever since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan has been responsible for booking matches on Dynamite and Collision. For this, he has received a lot of flak from critics, who think he needs a helping hand.

During a recent media call, Tony was asked if he would ever step down as booker. The All Elite Wrestling boss replied that he loved how things were at the moment but also knew that nothing lasts forever so he could consider that at some point.

"I… would certainly at some point, you know, we’d have to see where we’re at. I think with all positions, you know, nobody lasts forever and eventually that’s something, you know, with any position in any of the organizations I’m in, that will be a reality. I think whether it’s the Jaguars or Fulham or AEW or True Media, you know, I won’t be here forever... And you know, I take it year to year, moment to moment and I’m really loving what we’re doing right now. I’m only 41 years old and I feel like the company is in a really strong place," said Tony Khan. [H/T - EWrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will hire a creative team like WWE's to help book the matches for the shows in the future or whether things will stay the way they are at present.

