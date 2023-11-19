Huge upset at Full Gear 2023! Former WWE Champion loses on singles in-ring return

Fans witnessed a huge upset at the Full Gear pay-per-view, as a former WWE and AEW World Champion failed to capture the International Championship in his return match against Orange Cassidy.

The former WWE Champion in question is Jon Moxley. At the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20, Moxley suffered a minor concussion during his match against Rey Fenix and also lost his International title. He has been out of action since then. Nonetheless, he made his return on a Collision episode recently.

Mox faced Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title in his return match at the Full Gear PPV. It was also the rematch between the two after their first title encounter at the All Out PPV earlier this year, where Moxley defeated Cassidy to capture the title.

In the rematch for the title, Cassidy shockingly dominated The Purveyor of Violence and pulled off a major upset by hitting the former WWE champion with three consecutive Orange punches to win the title and shock the fans in the arena and around the world.

Cassidy beating Moxley clean was an upset, as it was the first match for the former three-time AEW World Champion amid a return to action after weeks. It remains to be seen what's next for Mox.

