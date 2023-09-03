Hulk Hogan's friend and former WCW star makes AEW debut on Collision; All Out role revealed

NBA Hall of Famer and former WCW star Dennis Rodman made his first appearance in AEW during the latest episode of AEW Collision. This would be his first wrestling promotion appearance since 1998 when he last teamed up with Hulk Hogan and the nWo.

Tonight was his first time appearing in front of the Chicago crowd in 13 years, and the NBA Hall of Famer was greeted with cheers from the city he used to play for, with three rings with the Chicago Bulls to his name.

He was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and his crew. Jarrett wanted to recruit Rodman for his team, and he tried to convince him by naming what they had in common.

Rodman did not seem interested in any way and refused to give an answer, which resulted in Jarrett and his crew becoming hostile.

The Acclaimed then came out to provide their assistance and send them running before announcing that they were willing to put their titles on the line against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, and they would have Dennis Rodman in their corner.

Another match for AEW All Out has just been announced, with Rodman set to be at ringside for the bout. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

