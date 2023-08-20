"I accept, b*tch" - CM Punk disguises himself as "Golden Vampire" to confirm his AEW All In status

Another match for the already stacked All In card has just been added. After weeks of waiting, Samoa Joe finally got an answer from CM Punk tonight to start this week's episode of Collision.

The Samoan Submission Machine was expected to have another squash match against an unknown superstar called "The Golden Vampire", but while he was taking his sweet time to get down the ramp, he was blindsided by the unknown superstar.

Joe had no time to retaliate as The Golden Vampire launched an all-out attack on him, shoving him into the outside ring post, and once he was sent back into the ring, it became a little more obvious who this unknown star was. He continued to launch his attack in the ring and quickly headed to the center of the ring to hit what looked to be the Go-to-Sleep

CM Punk unmasked himself, and he had a simple response after what he did to Samoa Joe tonight, which was to accept his challenge for a match at All In. The match was also announced to be for the "Real World Championship".

"I accept, b**tch!"

Samoa Joe will finally get the chance to settle his grudge against CM Punk following his loss at the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

