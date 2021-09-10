"I actually went incognito" - Jake Atlas says he is interested in signing with AEW; claims he went to watch a show while working with WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas was recently in an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo. During the conversation, Atlas revealed that he is interested in working for AEW.

Having been let go by WWE back in August of 2021, Jake Atlas is keen to work in the same promotion where his good friend Jungle Boy is quickly becoming a household name.

Jake Atlas added that he hasn't spoken to Tony Khan personally but remains interested in working under him. The former WWE Superstar added that for the past two years, he might've had to hide his friendship with Jungle Boy due to them working for different companies. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I am obviously interested in going to AEW. I have not talked to Tony Khan personally. Jungle Boy is one of my best friends. I feel like for the past two years we’ve kind of had to hide our friendship a little bit because we worked for rival companies. I love him to death. I think that our story is unique and I think our story is great. I actually went incognito to watch Jungle Boy wrestle Chris Jericho when I was working with WWE. It was in Jacksonville, so I took the drive up. He’s like a brother to me and I am excited to see what can happen in the future," said Atlas.

Jake Atlas added that he is always going to be supportive of his good friend Jungle Boy. He concluded by stating that the AEW star is currently doing amazing things and no matter what Atlas does, Jungle Boy will continue to support him.

"Jungle Boy is someone who I am always going to respect and love, and I am always gonna root for him whether we’re in the same company or we never wrestle again. He’s doing amazing things, and I know that no matter what I decide to do, in wrestling or not in wrestling, he’s going to continue to support me,” said Atlas.

Could Jake Atlas be on his way to AEW?

October 16 & 17, #njpwSTRONG hits the legendary 2300 arena in Philly!



Joining a stacked lineup:



CHRIS BEY stays STRONG!



JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to NJPW competition!



JAKE ATLAS debuts!



And, ALEX ZAYNE is BACK!https://t.co/Z7uhkzm6XC



🎫https://t.co/6T4fMJtFFL#njshowdown pic.twitter.com/ow027iS9lR — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 6, 2021

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Jake Atlas could be on his way to AEW. He currently has upcoming dates with PWG and is expected to work on the rest of the Independent Circuit.

However, having showcased his interest in working under Tony Khan and co., one could certainly expect Atlas to be a part of AEW in the future.

