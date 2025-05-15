"I already switched it back" - Tony Khan takes huge decision during AEW Beach Break 2025

It seems that Tony Khan has made a last-minute change tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. This was made due to feedback from the fans, both online and attending live.

Tonight, Mina Shirakawa returned as part of the four-way AEW Women's World title eliminator match. Many were surprised to see that she debuted a new theme song and dance, along with her "Mina Now" tagline.

Shirakawa shocked many by pinning Toni Storm and earning herself a title shot at Double or Nothing. Many noticed that post-match, her original theme song played, leaving many wondering which of the two she was going to be using.

Tony Khan has set the record straight regarding this. Under one of his posts during the show, a fan hoped that he would return Mina's old theme song.

TK replied and mentioned that he has already reverted this to her Stardom theme song. It seems he has listened to feedback and will be using this iconic theme moving forward.

"I already switched it back #AEWDynamite" Khan replied.

The full thread can be found here.

Mina Shirakawa has found success in her first match being officially All-Elite, and she has the chance to suddenly pull off an even bigger upset and dethrone Toni Storm at the pay-per-view.

