"I was always punished way more" - AEW star Samoa Joe says he faced most suspensions in rival promotion's history 

The King of Television Samoa Joe has wrestled in several promotions before signing with AEW. He recently revealed the real reason behind his several suspensions back in IMPACT Wrestling.

The current AEW TNT and ROH World Television Champion has worked in several promotions including WWE, AAA, and Pro Wrestling Noah. He rose to stardom during his run in IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA Impact.

He has held the World, Television, Tag Team, and X-Division titles during his run in IMPACT Wrestling. At the same time, he has also received a plethora of fines and suspensions while working in the promotion.

The current AEW star was the special guest in the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. During the podcast, he revealed that he was the most fined wrestler in IMPACT Wrestling. He mentioned that he was highly short-tempered and would easily get upset and that scared his co-workers and thus resulted in him being fined or suspended.

“I think I am the most fined/suspended guy in TNA history. Maybe not by this point, I don’t know. I just get upset, you know, at things and I just wouldn’t handle it the right way. It’s never physical. I’m shouting about things I’m told it’s like, very terrifying. And it seems... like violence is about to pop off and stuff," Samoa Joe said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Samoa Joe also mentioned that compared to his colleagues, he was getting punished way more than them.

"Anytime I had a big pop-off and like somebody else would have something similar. Like I was always punished way more and it was like we were just scarier. It’s like, all right, cool," [H/T Inside The Ropes]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the chemistry between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin in AEW

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on Samoa Joe and his current run in AEW. He mentioned that Joe is finally back to his style from IMPACT Wrestling. He appreciated Joe and his opponent on Dynamite, Darby Allin's in-ring work.

“I’m seeing the Samoa Joe in AEW, that we got in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) back in the day. And that’s the Joe that won the world over. Or maybe going back a little bit further to Ring of Honor. That’s the Joe that won the audience over. So I’m enjoying it. Whenever you get a guy like Joe in a contrast of styles, a bigger guy, a ground and pound who has a good move set and then Darby who’s gonna do all the crazy s***,” Bully Ray said. [04:22 - 04:52]

Joe defeated Allin to win the TNT title for the second time in his AEW career.

Do you like Joe's current run in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

