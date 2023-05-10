"I was aware he was available" - Jim Ross on Tony Khan signing another former WWE star to AEW

Roderick Strong is now an AEW star. The former North American Champion introduced himself to the promotion as he aided his former NXT stablemate Adam Cole on a recent episode of Dynamite. Jim Ross has now commented on Strong's debut.

Strong's pro wrestling future was up in the air as no one knew whether the superstar was still signed with WWE after not competing in the company since August 2022. He is known by many for his long stint in NXT, where he won multiple titles and was also a part of the Undisputed Era faction. Most of his stablemates are now in AEW, and Strong joined them in the promotion on April 26, 2023.

AEW commentator Jim Ross was not completely surprised by the former NXT star's appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On Grilling JR, Ross mentioned that he knew of Strong's availability. However, he wasn't sure if the 39-year-old wanted to join All Elite Wrestling.

"I was aware he was available. I just wasn't aware of what he wanted to do. He's a hell of a good guy, I like him. He's another one of those guys that you value having around your other talents and having in the locker room," said Jim Ross. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Strong's arrival in the promotion could add multiple layers to the ongoing feud between Cole and Jericho. It could also lay the foundation for a potential reunion of the Undisputed Era in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star shares his excitement about reuniting with the former WWE Superstar

The Jacksonville-based promotion's roster is further bolstered with the addition of Roderick Strong.

Strong's appearance in the promotion is important in many contexts. In his first appearance on Dynamite, Strong came to the aid of former NXT Champion Adam Cole, who fans know as his ally during their time in the Undisputed Era.

When asked about Strong's signing on an episode of Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Cole had a few positive words to say about his real-life friend.

“I couldn't be more excited. He's one of my best friends in the entire world. He's one of the best pound-for-pound in-ring pro wrestlers on the planet. To have Roddy Strong with us in AEW is not only a win for me, but it's a win for AEW." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Most wrestling fans have missed watching Cole and Strong compete in the same ring. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you want to see from Roderick Strong in the Tony Khan-led company? Let us know in the comments section below.

