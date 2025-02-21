"I could not believe that" - Huge mistake with Toni Storm & Mariah May at Grand Slam, says former star; shocking Tony Khan decision in the spotlight

Tony Khan presented a blockbuster main-event match for AEW Grand Slam Australia. However, a wrestling veteran accused him of ruining an important part of the huge encounter.

The main event for Grand Slam Australia featured Mariah May defending the AEW Women's World Championship against her heated rival and former mentor 'Timeless' Toni Storm. It was a highly captivating showdown between the two rivals in the Land Down Under. But wrestling veterans Konnan slammed Tony Khan for ruining the ending of the match which saw Toni Storm picking up the win with a surprise roll-up.

In the recent edition of Keepin' It 100, the former WCW star claimed that AEW should not have protected Mariah May and given a monumental finish to Toni Storm to win her fourth Women's Title in her home country of Australia.

"Why are you protecting Mariah May like that? Just beat and that its you know... this is the main event in Australia, hometown girl getting the title and you do the roll up... I could not believe that."[From 15:02 to 15:15]

Wrestling veteran believes Tony Khan could have planned a better finish for the main event of AEW Grand Slam Australia

In the same edition of the show, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno also gave his thoughts on the finish of the title match at Grand Slam Australia.

The veteran claimed that he really enjoyed the match between Toni Storm and Mariah May, but had a different finish in mind. He thought that Toni hitting her finisher and getting the pinfall with the entire crowd exploding in her victory would have been a better finish to the bout.

"I really enjoyed Toni Storm vs. Mariah May [that was great] but instead of having the place go crazy with Toni Storm hitting her finisher and going 1,2,3 and exploding and having a great moment, it was a roll up where everybody was like 'oh she is going to kick-out and then all of a sudden 1,2,3 and I was like what?" [From 14:44 to 15:01]

Despite the match ending, the Timeless era is back in AEW once again. So it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Toni Storm going forward.

