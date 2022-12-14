"I was a bit selfish" - William Regal reflects on early wrestling career struggles prior to first WWE signing

Wrestling legend William Regal has opened up about some of the personal struggles he faced in his personal life before signing with WWE.

Regal had a brief run with WWE in 1998, but it wasn't until 2000 that he signed with the company and stayed with them for nearly 22 years, assuming both on-screen and off-screen responsibilities.

Before he got the chance to work for WWE, Regal was a mainstay on WCW television in the 90s, working under the name "Lord Steven Regal" before dropping the "Lord" from his name.

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Steven Regal vs The Great Muta



NJPW G1 Climax '97 - Day 3

Aug 3, 1997 Steven Regal vs The Great MutaNJPW G1 Climax '97 - Day 3Aug 3, 1997 https://t.co/3m24Z1Rl8S

During his WCW run, the company had a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which William Regal talked about on the final episode of the "Gentleman Villain" podcast, and how being away from his pregnant wife really took its toll on him.

"Looking back, I was a bit selfish. Because I always put the job first, and that’s nothing to be proud of. It was just the way I was taught; “the job comes first.” I shouldn’t have left her. For a few weeks, I went to England. I shouldn’t’ve left her to go to Japan, or to England, or Germany. I shoulda stayed at home.” (H/T 411Mania)

Regal also opened up about having to cut short his 1996 NJPW World Tag League tour due to his wife falling ill, which the Englishman stated was one of the first times he learned the true meaning of the phrase 'family comes first.'

“When I was in the Tag League in New Japan, in the Autumn of ’96. I started off that with Dave [Taylor]. We did okay at the beginning of it, and then I get a call that my wife isn’t well. And for the first time, it really hit me. Family comes first. I’m not proud of that. I’d always put me job first. So I came home to look after my wife. To make sure she’s okay.” (H/T 411Mania)

William Regal put his family first when making the decision to leave AEW

One of the biggest news stories in pro wrestling over the past few weeks has been to do with William Regal's future after there was some speculation that he was leaving AEW and heading back to WWE.

In a media call to promote ROH Final Battle, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that Regal was, in fact, leaving the company to return to WWE, and much like his decision to leave the NJPW tour in 1996, it was his family that was the driving force.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Tony Khan stated that William Regal didn’t want to renew his contract with AEW because he wants to return to WWE and help coach his son Charlie Dempsey.



That’s extremely commendable and we already know Charlie Dempsey is gonna be a star Tony Khan stated that William Regal didn’t want to renew his contract with AEW because he wants to return to WWE and help coach his son Charlie Dempsey. That’s extremely commendable and we already know Charlie Dempsey is gonna be a star https://t.co/OpvnK6bQaY

Regal reportedly asked not to extend his AEW deal so he could spend more time with his son, who performs on the WWE NXT brand under the name Charlie Dempsey, with Khan granting William's request.

The AEW president stated that due to his own personal circumstances at the time of his discussion with William Regal, Khan knew that letting the wrestling veteran spend more time with his son was more important than any storyline or angle could possibly be.

What's your favorite memory of William Regal in AEW?

