"I blame Jim Ross" - Britt Baker on her failed AEW face run

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was the first female talent signed to AEW, and the plan for her was to be the main babyface of the AEW women's division. But it didn't exactly go that way.

Through Baker's time in AEW, she went from a babyface that was just kind of there to one of the biggest heels on the roster, men and women included. How did it happen exactly? Well, Baker believes Jim Ross had something to do with it.

Baker was recently on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast to talk about all things AEW. When her transition from a babyface to heel came up, the dentist joked that Ross is probably to blame for her full-fledged heel turn.

"I think because I'm probably not a babyface deep down [laughs]. It was just a lot of demons at once and being a dentist and professional wrestler is super inspiring and I have two Plan A careers, but not everybody has that so not everybody wants to hear that every second of the day. I blame [Jim Ross]. With full-blown respect, he really screwed me because he said on every single friggin' episode of Dynamite that I was a dentist 100 times to the point that it wasn't cool anymore. It certainly wasn't my fault, so it's got to be JR's."

Britt Baker is scheduled to face Thunder Rosa at the AEW Dynamite special, Beach Break on February 3

Baker is currently involved in a heated feud with Thunder Rosa. It was revealed on The Waiting Room last Wednesday that Baker and Rosa will finally meet in the ring one on one at the AEW Dynamite special, Beach Break, on February 3.

One would think the winner of that match should be next in line for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship, currently held by Hikaru Shida. With Revolution being the company's next event at the end of February, this makes the most sense.

What are your thoughts on Baker's heel turn? Do you enjoy her more as a babyface or a heel? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.