AEW star Jungle Boy reveals key aspect of  wrestling he needs to improve on

AEW star Jungle Boy recently revealed that delivering promos is not his cup of tea, but he would like to improve on it.

Ahead of his upcoming AEW world title match this week, Jungle Boy appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics including promos. Jungle Boy explained that promos are now the primary aspect of wrestling he needs to improve on:

"I’m not a promo guy at all. That’s never been something I’ve been super into, probably because I’m not that great at it and it’s not something I’ve done a lot of. And I can definitely feel that’s kind of a weak point in my game. So I’d like to improve that. Just kind of being a better, well rounded wrestler all together," said Jungle Boy. (H/T-WrestlincInc)

AEW star Jungle Boy further added that he gets advice from a lot of people, including senior producers, but he mostly neglects them:

"Honestly, every time they ask me to do it, I kind of try to duck and run away and not have to. A lot of people have given me advice here and there. Actually our producer, who ends up being the one filming a lot of them, Jess Palombo, has actually helped me a lot. Cause she’s there all day, filming people cutting promos. I think when the time comes to really buckle down and get good at it, there are a lot of people who are good people to help. So that’s good," said Jungle Boy. (H/T-WrestlincInc)

Jungle Boy made it clear that when the time is right, he'll be determined to perfect his promos. There is no doubt that Jungle Boy is the next breakout star of the company and will be one of the front runners to carry it forward.

If he becomes a good promo guy, it will add yet another positive asset to his career.

Will Jungle Boy capture the AEW World Championship this Saturday?

Jungle Boy will have the opportunity of his life when he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship this Saturday. The bout is likely going to be the match of the night.

However, it is unlikely Jungle Boy will capture the AEW World Championship this early in his career. With Kenny Omega's current momentum and unfair means of getting victories, it will be very tough for Jungle Boy to overcome the champ.

Regardless of the outcome, fans are going to love every bit of this match. The bout will also help Jungle Boy elevate his status as one of the company's top rising stars.

Do you think Jungle Boy will win the AEW world title this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham