"I’d die laughing," "Another mid guy to AEW" - Fans react to released WWE star possibly showing up as The Devil

A person wearing a Devil Mask has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite over the past few months. Most recently, the unknown entity made his presence felt on the November 8 edition of Dynamite by appearing on the screen after a backstage attack on The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) by multiple masked men.

Due to his involvement in the AEW World Champion's storylines, the identity of the mask-wearing assailant was earlier thought to be Maxwell Jacob Friedman. However, recent showings have made the fans believe it could be someone other than The Salt of the Earth.

A social media post recently speculated about the possibility of the man behind the Devil Mask being Mustafa Ali. Ali was one of the many WWE Superstars recently released by the Stamford-based company following its merger with UFC to form the media conglomerate TKO Group Holdings. Here is what the post said:

"It would be hilarious if this guy gets revealed to be Mustafa Ali , doing his Retribution gimmick in AEW"

Fans had varied reactions to the hypothesis, with most finding it funny and saying it would be a letdown after all the hype generated by AEW. A few found it logical and commented that it might not be a popular reveal, but would work wonders in the long run.

Eric Bischoff slams the idea of the man behind the Devil Mask being the former AEW World Champion CM Punk

A few months back, CM Punk was fired from the Jacksonville-based company due to an altercation that broke out backstage between The Second City Saint and Jack Perry during the AEW All-In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, London.

As per recent speculation among the wrestling fanbase, CM Punk could be revealed as the person behind the Devil's mask. On the recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked about the possibility of The Straight Edge Superstar assaulting people backstage. The veteran thought the notion was absurd and unlikely.

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that." Eric Bischoff said. [From 02:15 to 02:27]

How do you rate the idea of Mustafa Ali being the masked assailant? Let us know in the comments section below.

