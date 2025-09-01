"I'd welcome him" - 35-year-old megastar openly invited to join AEW by Jeff Jarrett

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has been one of the promotion's most valuable assets. He is currently serving as a part-time wrestler and a Director of Business Development. In addition to his in-ring exploits, he has been narrating a famous anecdote all these years about American singer Taylor Swift.
Double J claimed that Taylor Swift used to babysit his children during the WWE Hall of Famer's wife's illness. She took the responsibility of taking care of them for a few days. Recently, she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, an NFL star who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Social media was filled with wishes for them from fans.
While speaking with TMZ Sports, Jeff Jarrett invited Travis Kelce to the AEW ring at any time.
"I would love for Kelce to step into an AEW ring. And I’ll tell you one thing - we’ve got a guitar shot waiting for him. He’s been around music for a while, but I don’t think he’s ever taken a guitar shot, Steve. So, I’ve got one ready for Travis. But seriously, I’d welcome him into an AEW ring anytime. (...) When that time comes, the door will be open at AEW," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Jeff Jarrett and Taylor Swift went to the same high school
Double J noted he received help from Taylor Swift when she took care of his children while his wife was sick.
While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he and Taylor even went to the same high school.
"Taylor went to the same high school, you know, just the same school system. I lived on Oker Lake. That time she lived on Oker Lake literally a mile from my house and she just started playing some songs and I kinda will never forget it, you know, I had a lot going on in my life at that time," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the Love Story singer and her fiancé actually make an appearance in AEW in the future.
