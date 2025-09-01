"I'd welcome him" - 35-year-old megastar openly invited to join AEW by Jeff Jarrett

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has been one of the promotion's most valuable assets. He is currently serving as a part-time wrestler and a Director of Business Development. In addition to his in-ring exploits, he has been narrating a famous anecdote all these years about American singer Taylor Swift.

Ad

Double J claimed that Taylor Swift used to babysit his children during the WWE Hall of Famer's wife's illness. She took the responsibility of taking care of them for a few days. Recently, she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, an NFL star who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Social media was filled with wishes for them from fans.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Jeff Jarrett invited Travis Kelce to the AEW ring at any time.

Ad

Trending

"I would love for Kelce to step into an AEW ring. And I’ll tell you one thing - we’ve got a guitar shot waiting for him. He’s been around music for a while, but I don’t think he’s ever taken a guitar shot, Steve. So, I’ve got one ready for Travis. But seriously, I’d welcome him into an AEW ring anytime. (...) When that time comes, the door will be open at AEW," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Jeff Jarrett and Taylor Swift went to the same high school

Double J noted he received help from Taylor Swift when she took care of his children while his wife was sick.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he and Taylor even went to the same high school.

"Taylor went to the same high school, you know, just the same school system. I lived on Oker Lake. That time she lived on Oker Lake literally a mile from my house and she just started playing some songs and I kinda will never forget it, you know, I had a lot going on in my life at that time," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Love Story singer and her fiancé actually make an appearance in AEW in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!