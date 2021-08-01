"I didn’t care if I ended up in a hospital" - AEW star Darby Allin recalls his coffin match

AEW star Darby Allin recently revealed that his coffin match against Ethan Page was all about changing people's perceptions about these types of bouts.

Darby Allin and Ethan Page recently ended their long-running rivalry, which ran throughout the summer this year. Both men initially faced each other in a tag team match with Sting and Scorpio Sky as their respective partners.

Their next meeting took place during an episode of AEW Dynamite, where the Men of the Year dismantled the former TNT champion in a handicap match.

After scoring an equal number of victories against each other, Ethan Page faced Darby Allin in a coffin match during the main event of the Fyter Fest event. The bout saw both men leaving no stone unturned to put each other down. It was Darby Allin who emerged victoriously in the end.

Weeks after their star-making performance, Darby Allin opened up about the match during a virtual meet and greet for the Asylum Wrestling Store. The former TNT champion stated that people often used to think coffin matches were boring. Because of this, he wanted to change that perception by delivering an action-packed bout.

Allin further added that he didn't go into the match with the thought of ending up in a hospital after the match:

"It was sick because I wanted to set the — I wanted to set the pace with like how — because a lot of people sometimes view Coffin matches, Casket matches, whatever you call them, they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re kind of boring’ and you know, it’s kind of like slow paced and I just wanted to go crazy so to be able to be in that spot, set the pace and make history, I’m just — it was sick. It was awesome and I was ready to go psycho that night and I didn’t care if I ended up in a hospital." (H/T- POST Wrestling)

Both Darby Allin and Ethan Page received critical acclaim for their tremendous performances in the match. Given its success, AEW could bring the coffin match back somewhere down the road.

AEW star Darby Allin might've teased a feud with CM Punk this week

.@DarbyAllin says he wants to take on the best in the world, and there's no better place than right here in #AEW.



Watch #AEWDynamite EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/0mfnf3tqdS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2021

During the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin teased a match with CM Punk, stating that he's ready to face anyone even if he's the best in the world. Given that AEW Rampage is heading to Chicago for the second week, it looks like CM Punk could possibly debut during the show to confront Darby Allin.

Although this is mere speculation at the moment, it is hard to ignore what's on the table. Fans will have to tune in to AEW Dynamite in the next couple of weeks to see if the rumors of CM Punk joining Tony Khan's promotion prove true.

What's your take on the coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

