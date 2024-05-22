“I don’t give a f*ck” - 27-year-old star takes massive shots at Jon Moxley

A top star has just called out Jon Moxley and his current reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He also made a bold claim about some basic responsibilities Moxley should have. This would be Gabe Kidd.

The Young Bull is currently affiliated with NJPW and stands as their Strong Openweight Champion, after recently dethroning Eddie Kingston at Resurgence almost two weeks ago.

While speaking to Fightful, Gabe Kidd claimed that now that Jon Moxley was the world champion, he had some responsibilities he needed to follow. He mentioned that Mox should stay in Japan as a show of respect for NJPW and it's world title. He felt that everything else just seemed to be an excuse.

"If you’re going to be IWGP Champion, you stay in Japan. That’s how it’s always been. You talk about respect for this company and that title. Well, come here for a month. Oh, you can’t, you have a family at home, you have commitments in America? That’s a shame. I don’t give a f*ck. If you’re the champion, you have a responsibility. With great power comes great responsibility. F***ing deal with it." [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley has two challengers lined up for his title

Since becoming the champion last month at NJPW Windy City Riot, Jon Moxley has had three title defenses so far, with these being against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ren Narita, and his protége Shota Umino.

This Sunday at Double or Nothing, he will face Konosuke Takeshita in a world title eliminator match. Should he end up losing, he would need to put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Alpha once more.

"Sunday, May 26 #AEWDoN Las Vegas @MGMGrand @njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator @JonMoxley vs. @Takesoup. 5 years after he arrived at AEW's first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs. Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake!" Khan wrote.

Expand Tweet

He is also booked for NJPW Dominion in Osaka, Japan for a match with Evil of the House of Torture as the faction looks to have another member go after the title after Ren Narita was unsuccessful.

Mox always does not shy away from competition, and with the constant challengers from both AEW and NJPW, he may have his hands full for the time being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback