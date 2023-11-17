"I don’t know if I can do anything physical" - Former AEW Champion gives a health update

A former AEW World Champion recently gave an update on his physical condition as his career goes on with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The star in question is none other than Kenny Omega, who is one of the biggest stars outside of the WWE. The Cleaner has given many Five-star matches over the years; however, it has also taken a toll on his body.

Kenny Omega had a lengthy reign as the AEW World Champion, and he was reportedly working while dealing with many injuries, including vertigo, during his reign. Omega dropped the title to Adam Page at Full Gear on November 13, 2021, and took a nine-month hiatus from wrestling. The latter underwent multiple surgeries during his hiatus to fix his knees and also addressed an abdominal hernia.

Speaking in an interview with Bleacher Report, Kenny Omega gave an update on his physical health:

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great, and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management.” [H/T: Bleacher Report]

AEW star Kenny Omega speaks on PPV plans in 2024

Kenny Omega is an important figure in All Elite Wrestling and also oversees many decisions of the company. However, he isn't sure about one major change that could come in 2024.

Speaking in the interview with Bleacher Report, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on AEW possibly adding more pay-per-views in 2024:

"We have wrestlers on our roster who could wrestle 365 days a year, and they want to because they love this business. Does that mean that we should wrestle every day of the year? Absolutely not. I don’t think so. That is sort of the same feeling I have toward PPVs. I think they should feel special. I think that when you’re building toward a PPV, there should be enough time to build stories and emotions to a fever pitch. You are either going to be satisfied or extremely dissatisfied with the outcome, but you’re going to want to watch the show the week after on Dynamite.”

Omega also reflected on the number of pay-per-views the company has been doing recently:

“I really do think when it comes to big-match PPVs for in-ring quality, I think AEW still has the best product on the planet. What’s the magic number for PPVs? I don’t know, but I think it’s best to baby-crawl up than to just toss out a ridiculously high number and have people burned out from the get-go. It’s not just about having oodles of content. It’s about having oodles of satisfied fans.”

