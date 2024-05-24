"I don’t like being handcuffed" - Top AEW star makes a bold comment about leaving WWE

Top AEW star Mercedes Mone recently opened up about leaving WWE after spending almost a decade in the company. The CEO is a former WWE Women's Champion.

In 2022, Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) walked out on the WWE, which led to both women departing from the promotion. Banks and Naomi were also the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions during their departure and were stripped of the titles. After leaving the company, Mercedes went on to become a huge star in Japan and is now signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Trinity Fatu signed with IMPACT/TNA Wrestling and had a decent run in the promotion before heading back to the WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking with The Ringer, the former Sasha Banks revealed the reason behind leaving the WWE for Japan.

“I don’t like being handcuffed! The only place to grow is with change, and I needed that change,'' she said.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently spoke about Mercedes Mone's in-ring debut at Double or Nothing

The CEO recently got cleared to compete after being out of action since last year. Mone is set to make her in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based company at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open, Thunder Rosa explained that the upcoming match will have major implications for Mercedes Mone's AEW career. She noted that Willow and Mercedes should deliver or else the crowd will let them know their true feelings.

"It's probably the most important match in her [Mercedes Mone] career because the anticipation is really high. They [Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone] better deliver because if they don't, they're [fans] gonna eat them alive,'' she said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Superstar fares at Double or Nothing.