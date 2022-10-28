"I don’t want to know" - WWE Hall of Famer discloses honest thoughts about Billy Gunn's current run in AEW

WWE veteran and AEW star Billy Gunn's current alliance with the Acclaimed was recently discussed by Arn Anderson, who provided a rather neutral perspective.

In the very first year of the business, 2019, All Elite Wrestling recruited the former WWE superstar Billy Gunn. Despite first entering as a coach, he performed in multiple matches and founded the faction "Gunn Club" with his two sons, Colten and Austin Gunn.

However, the stable did not stand the test of time as Billy was betrayed by his own sons during the special "House of the Dragon" episode of Dynamite. While the veteran was getting beaten by Austin and Colten Gunn, the Acclaimed rushed in to make the save. This resulted in a new alliance, with Billy Gunn adopting the "scissoring" gimmick he had with Anthony Bowens again.

Speaking about the unorthodox gimmick, Arn Anderson stated his thoughts during an appearance on the ARN podcast.

“Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board, all us old bast*rds that had to go, ‘I don’t get that,’ had to relent and went, ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t want to know what it means. … But if Billy Gunn, at 270 pounds of muscle, decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue?” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

As of now, Billy Gunn is still an ally of the Acclaimed during the tag team's first reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Billy Gunn recently won back the legal rights to his gimmick on AEW

The Acclaimed had recently hit a snag in their AEW run, as Mark Sterling had legally obtained the rights to their "scissoring" gimmick with Billy Gunn.

The brief feud between the Acclaimed and Mark Sterling's allies, Josh Woods and Tony Nese concluded in a tag team match, with both the tag team titles and the legal trademark at stake. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were eventually able to win, which led to them reclaiming their gimmick legally.

It remains to be seen what is next for the unlikely alliance in the coming weeks.

