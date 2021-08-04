"I can't be everyone's sounding board, but I really want to be" - Cody Rhodes on Bray Wyatt's WWE release

The wrestling world was shocked this weekend when WWE released Bray Wyatt. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has now commented on the possibility of seeing Wyatt join the company.

On today's AEW conference call, Cody Rhodes was asked for his thoughts regarding Bray Wyatt's release and whether he would be a good fit for All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes didn't directly comment on the possibility that Wyatt could sign with the company, but he praised the former Universal Champion's creativity. He also noted that he was Wyatt's pro on the second season of WWE NXT.

" I can't comment on if I see a spot for him when it comes to us, but I can tell you -- an incredibly creative individual, an incredibly creative man," saod Rhodes. "Whenever I see someone like that lose their job or move into the next phase in their career, as someone who left WWE on my own at the time that was super unheard of to leave. I just always -- I can't be everyone's sounding board, but I really want to be."

On Bray Wyatt being available: Cody Rhodes mentions how Wyatt was his rookie for the 2nd season of #WWENXT. "I can't comment if I see a spot for him when it comes to us."



Rhodes mentions how creative Bray Wyatt it is. — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 3, 2021

Cody Rhodes says Bray Wyatt is an incredibly creative individual

Cody Rhodes went on to use Matt Cardona as an example for someone who has surprised him following their WWE release. He expressed his belief that Wyatt could do the same thing, as his passion makes him a desirable free agent for any company.

"I can't comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he's a very special talent, so that's really all I could say there," Rhodes added.

"He's a very, very special talent." -Cody Rhodes on Bray Wyatt. #AEW — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 3, 2021

Are you still surprised that WWE released Bray Wyatt this weekend? Would you like to see him sign with All Elite Wrestling when his 90-day non-compete clause expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the AEW conference call and leave a link back to this article for the transcription.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Colin Tessier