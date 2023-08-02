"I feel like Cody [Rhodes] buried him", "Fire him" - Fans devastated as AEW star hasn't wrestled a single match in 2023

Fans on social media have weighed in with their thoughts on an AEW star still being with the company, despite the fact that the hasn't been seen on TV all year.

The star in question is 'The Guv'nor,' Anthony Ogogo, who was once a member of The Factory stable alongside QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto. But when Marshall and Solo branched off to form the new QTV stable, the faction quietly disbanded.

While the other members of The Factory have been seen on AEW TV in 2023, the same can't be said for the former Olympic boxer who wrestled his last match in November 2022 for the Progress promotion in England and last competed in All Elite Wrestling on the September 20th, 2022, edition of Dark.

Despite being inactive for all of 2023, Ogogo is still listed on the AEW roster page as an active wrestler. This has prompted fans on social media to weigh in with their frustration about how Anthony could have been a big deal in All Elite Wrestling.

Michael Christensen @Michaelnop @G0AwayHeat I feel like Cody buried him.

The Mess Around @Juventud2222 @G0AwayHeat He deserves it after Cody derailed his push.

Captain Deadpool @DeadpoolBurner0 He’s a Cody guy so he’ll be named something stupid like Essex Worcester & wearing that “property of…..” shirt in a group photo with Brian Pillman Jr, some ex college football players with bad knees & 3 attractive former D1 female gymnasts as soon as his deal expires. twitter.com/g0awayheat/sta…

With All In taking place in London on August 27th, there is a possibility that Anthony Ogogo could be featured in the build-up to the event in some way. But will that happen? Only time will tell.

When did Cody Rhodes wrestle Anthony Ogogo in AEW?

One of the common points that fans like to make is that Anthony Ogogo did feel like a big deal when he arrived in AEW, but after his feud with Cody Rhodes, he just never felt the same.

Ogogo and Rhodes feuded on the road to Double or Nothing 2021, the first show All Elite Wrestling would hold with a full-capacity audience since the beginning of the pandemic. However, things started to go wrong as fans simply weren't invested in the 'US vs. UK' story that was being told.

Marcus McCurdy @xiphi @zerocontextAEW Cody vs Ogogo. Was the biggest waste of time and was hugely detrimental to Cody.

On top of fans turning on Cody for being far too patriotic, Ogogo would eventually go on to lose the match the two had at Double or Nothing that year, derailing all the momentum he had going into the event. Fans believe that Anthony has never been able to get it back. Some fans thought that a rematch would eventually take place, but Rhodes quickly moved on to a feud with QT Marshall.

