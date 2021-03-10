"I feel like I'm one of the best ever to do this" - Christian Cage on returning to the ring with AEW

Christian Cage is ready to remind the world just how good he really is. In a recent interview, he discussed his decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling, and he stated that he wants to prove himself as a wrestler.

The "Instant Classic" is the newest addition to AEW's growing roster, and he's ready to prove that he belongs among the "All Elite." As a former world champion, Christian Cage is a major acquistion for AEW, as he had a Hall of Fame career in WWE.

Christian Cage was this week's guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed his return to professional wrestling after he was forced into an early retirement. Cage made it clear that he wouldn't be returning to the ring if he didn't think he could still compete at the level he was once known for.

"If I didn't have the confidence that I would be able to go like I did, I wouldn't even be attempting this. This is one of the things that I've always taken pride in if my name is on something, if I'm involved in something, I'm all in on it, there's no different here like I'm coming back to prove that I'm the best in my mind to ever -- I hate saying these kinds of things, but I feel like I'm one of the best ever do this, that's what I was born to do."

Christian Cage made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view. He signed his contract with the company, confirming that he was the major acquisition Paul Wight had announced for the show.

"I haven't put any damage on my body in seven years" - Christian Cage on how he's feeling physically and mentally

Christian at WWE Royal Rumble

Christian Cage's unfortunate history with concussions has kept him out of the ring for the last seven years. But because he has been cleared by multiple doctors, he's ready to get back to work. Christian has focused on getting into shape, and he sounded optimistic about the way his body has healed.

"I'm coming back to prove that and to prove to, you know, the fans. And in a weird sense like my body is kind of been preserved for seven years. You know, I'm seven years older but also like I haven't put any damage on my body in seven years, and I think that's saying something. And it's given all those little nagging things that had kind of accumulated over the years of it's given the proper amount of time to heal, and I feel good. Yeah, and not just like physically but mentally. I'm in a good place."

This week on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage will address his decision to sign with the company, and many viewers are excited to hear what he has to say.

