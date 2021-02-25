"I feel like wrestling is for everyone" - Big Swole on AEW's partnerships with other wrestling companies 

Big Swole believes that AEW's partnerships with other promotions will help the wrestlers grow, learn and change together.

A lot of wrestling companies are breaking down borders and working together in 2021. AEW is at the forefront of this movement as they have already worked with NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and others.

While the AEW women's division has benefitted from Thunder Rosa's addition, many AEW fans want to see more crossover for the women with IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division.

Big Swole of AEW was recently a guest on SiriusXM's Busted Open. Talking with hosts Dave LeGreca and Mark Henry about a variety of subjects. When the subject of AEW working with other companies came up, Swole said how much she loved it and didn't believe that there needs to be a war between other wrestling companies.

"Oh yeah, I have a little saying. I feel like if wrestling was more like NFL, then everybody can eat. You know there's there's no war in my heart. You know, I feel like wrestling is for everyone. You know, if you're watching this, you're watching that, hey cool! And I love all the partnerships that we're getting from this. It just means that we're gonna grow, learn and change together. It's great." said Big Swole.

"There's no war in my heart - I feel like wrestling is for everyone."@SwoleWorld discusses the crossover of pro wrestling companies & the @AEW Women's Division when it comes to main events 👊@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cfAzN6HF9Z — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 24, 2021

"That will also lift the spirits of the women as well" - Big Swole on the women main eventing an AEW event

When Henry told Swole that he wanted to see more for the women in AEW, including main-eventing episodes of Dynamite, she couldn't agree more and said they were ready to do so.

"Most definitely. I believe that we're putting in the work where we can main event, we should main event. I mean, I feel like if you have something that is leading up to, like, the match up with Shida, she can main event Revolution. That would be amazing. Yeah, we know this is something that will also lift the spirits of the women as well, it's a win-win." said Swole.

