"I finally understand why AEW is the best." - Miro reveals more about his new character in AEW

In mid-April, alongside quite a lot of other Superstars, WWE released Miro, then known as Rusev, from their roster. This was a part of their cost-cutting measures applied when the pandemic set in. Since then, Miro has built up his own Twitch channel and YouTube channel, where he has been streaming on a regular basis. However, last week, Miro surprised every wrestling fan when he made his debut for AEW on Dynamite, as Kip Sabian's best man.

Since then, Miro seems to have enjoyed his time on AEW, and on an interview on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), he opened up on why AEW was the best wrestling promotion in the world.

Miro reveals why working for AEW is the best

Miro talked about working in AEW and said that he realized that the promotion saw an amalgamation of all the different styles of wrestling. He said that he understood now why AEW was the best wrestling promotion.

"Ever since AEW formed, I started watching it and I was so fascinated by it. There are so many reasons why I was fascinated, but it didn't sink into my head until I got there and I was like, 'Wow!' It just blew my mind. I kind of have an epiphany in professional wrestling: I was just into this bubble and at the same style for ten years, and everything outside was like, 'Well, that makes no sense.' You're just pointing fingers, but now, I'm on the outside looking and I finally understand why AEW is the best. AEW gives you every single style around the world, and when they invite you to come to AEW, they don't invite you and tell you, 'Hey, come and change your style to what we want'. No, you come and show your style, doing whatever you're coming from."

Miro went on to talk about how he planned to incorporate his own style of wrestling into AEW, and said that he was a fan of Kurt Angle, and wanted to incorporate that in-ring style with his humor into a character in AEW.

"I was a big fan of Kurt Angle - I've said that before. I think he's probably my favorite superstar after Hulk Hogan, but the way he was in the ring, he'll kick your a-s so bad that you will have no idea. He will tie you up and will do anything. He's vicious! His promos were amazing, but backstage he was not afraid to have fun. He was not afraid to have fun."

