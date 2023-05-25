"I have forgiven her for everything" - AEW star Jeff Jarrett opens up on rocky relationship with wrestling figure

One of the popular AEW stars Jeff Jarrett recently opened up about the shaky relationship with a well-known wrestling figure. The personality in question is former Chairperson of IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA), Dixie Carter.

Both Double J and Carter had worked together in IMPACT. Initially, the WWE Hall of Famer held most of the company shares until 2012, when Dixie Carter took that spot as the majority shareholder.

During the recent episode of his My World podcast, the AEW star shared his thoughts about the former Chairwoman of IMPACT Wrestling. Jeff Jarrett mentioned that he has forgiven her for the past. He also mentioned that his family members have crossed paths on occasion as well.

"Her kids and my sister Jennifer's kids go to the same school. Also, my dad had seen her at football games. It's not like we live in two different stratospheres. We obviously don't run towards the same social circles. I can tell you this: my view on compassion and attempting to look through the lens of the person sitting across the table — whether it's a business partner or family member — has radically changed. And so, I've got no ill will in my heart [towards Dixie]. I have forgiven her — for everything," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The WWE Hall of Famer opened up on how Dixie Carter came to power, check the video below.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett admitted that he played a part in the downfall of IMPACT Wrestling

While speaking on the same podcast, Double J admitted that he was also one of the reasons for the former TNA Wrestling's failure. He mentioned that Dixie Carter is not the only one to be blamed, as after he came into power, things went from bad to worse.

"I know my role. It wasn't all her. I know I had my role in all of it — I mean going back to 2002. It was a mess, and it got worse. We've both gone our separate ways. That's that, I guess." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jeff Jarrett is looking to win his first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion this Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He, along with Jay Lethal, will challenge the current tag team champions FTR.

