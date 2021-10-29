"I was very frustrated" - Hikaru Shida opens up about her run as AEW Women's Champion

Former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida recently spoke to Sports Illustrated during this Wednesday's Dynamite.

During the interview, Shida opened up about her run as AEW Women's Champion, confessing that she was frustrated after losing the title. She felt her championship could have been better.

Hikaru further added that she saw the TBS title tournament as a way of climbing back to the top:

"After losing the title, I was very frustrated. I thought I could have done more and been better as champion. So this tournament for the TBS title means a lot to me. It is a great opportunity to get back to the top," Shida said.

She also commented on her upcoming second-round matchup in the TBS Title Tournament against another former AEW Women's Champion, Nyla Rose. Shida thinks her opponent is "tough," but she still is confident:

"Nyla is such a tough girl. She likes the hard-hitting style of wrestling, and that’s my favorite. I’m going to kick her a**," Shida said.

AEW star Hikaru Shida took acting classes and polished her English

Hikaru Shida also revealed that she has been taking classes to work on her English. The former AEW Women's Champion also attributed her improvement to watching Sherlock Holmes. She said that she has also taken some acting classes:

"I have been learning so much from Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes, and they teach about what it takes to be on a TV show. Being on TV is something an actress does, so I took acting classes. And my English has got so much better from watching Sherlock Holmes on BBC," Shida claimed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hikaru Shida faced Serena Deeb in the first round of the TBS Title Tournament, beating her. Deeb, who had attacked Shida after their match ahead of the tournament, attacked Shida again after her loss.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy