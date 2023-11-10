"I don't get it" - Top WWE Executive does not like AEW's Orange Cassidy

The current AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, might be a favorite for the All Elite fans, but a top WWE Executive and veteran does not seem to be a fan of him.

Orange Cassidy is one of the most prominent wrestlers on the AEW roster currently. He has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception, making his debut at the All Out Pay-Per-View back in 2019. Cassidy is also the former longest-reigning International Champion, holding the title for over 350+ days.

However, not everyone in the realm of wrestling is a fan of Cassidy's style. WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, expressed his dislike for The Freshly Squeezed and explained himself while speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast:

"I liked his gimmick when he was Fonzie. I don't get it. If the guy can work great, and I've seen him work and he's pretty great, so I don't understand. And if the answer is 'because you're old,' I get that, but that's a copout answer because you don't understand either," Road Dogg said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Road Dogg went on:

"If you do like him then all that stupid cr*p he does makes sense and you love it. But if you don't, you can't get past it, I know I'm in the minority and I've got no problem doing that, but I'm allowed to have my own godd**ned sense about things and opinions." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Orange Cassidy is set for a major rematch at AEW Full Gear

The current AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, is set to defend his title against Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, at the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View. It will be a rematch from the All Out Pay-Per-View, where Moxley ended Cassidy's longest reign as the International Champion.

Expand Tweet

The title changed hands from Moxley as he lost to Rey Fenix. However, Cassidy managed to regain the title from Fenix while Moxley was out of action due to a minor concussion. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what will be the scenario this time and who walks out as the champion at Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

What do you think of Road Dogg's statement about Orange Cassidy? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here