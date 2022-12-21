"I should go see a few old friends" - Bullet Club member teases a massive surprise appearance in AEW

Bullet Club member Chase Owens has recently teased the idea of appearing on AEW. The Crown Jewel is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Chase hinted that he might appear on the December 21 edition of Dynamite. The show is set to take place in the NJPW star's hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

The NJPW star, who is no stranger to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, claimed that he might visit some of his old friends in the near future.

"AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends," Chase tweeted.

Owens previously held the IWGP Tag Team Championship with Bullet Club OG, Bad Luck Fale.

He also has a history of teaming up with Kenny Omega. The duo previously represented Bullet Club in the 2015 Super Jr. Tag Tournament.

The Bullet Club has had a major influence on AEW

The Bullet Club has always been a key factor in All Elite Wrestling. Former faction members Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Adam Page, and The Young Bucks were part of the company since its beginning in 2019.

Top star Adam Cole also had a major influence on the Bullet Club. He won the Ring of Honor World Championship during his time with the faction and eventually signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion after departing WWE in 2021.

Meanwhile, KENTA, who is currently a part of the NJPW-based faction, was one of the inaugural stars to walk through the Forbidden Door when he attacked Jon Moxley in 2021.

Earlier this year, Bullet Club leader Jay White defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. At the same show, El Phantasmo teamed up with The Young Bucks, upon their return to the faction for one night only.

Juice Robinson was also recently in action under Ring of Honor, as he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship.

