"I got a bullet with a name on it" - MJF goes on explicit rant on AEW Dynamite 

MJF was not in the mood for fun and games tonight on AEW. Instead, he launched a verbal attack toward his rival, Hangman Adam Page, with an explicit rant and challenged him to a fight.

The Salt of the Earth opened the March 5, 2025 edition of Dynamite, but it was not by coming out to ringside. He was standing on the streets of Sacramento, California, the city playing host to Dynamite this week.

The former AEW World Champion gloated about taking down Adam Page's close friend, Christopher Daniels, last week on Dynamite. He claimed that it was light work and wanted to inflict damage on Page as well. This meant he did not want to wait until their scheduled match at AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

MJF launched a verbal tirade toward Adam Page, calling him out to the streets for a fight. He claimed that he had a bullet with his name if he wanted to talk about Buckshots, referencing Hangman's finisher.

"You want to talk about buckshots? I got a bullet with a name on it. And it reads, Hangman, Hangman, Hangman, You want to shoot that bullet? Then saddle up **** and let's ride."

With MJF ending the segment with more aggression and explicit words for The Hangman, it seems that things would surely get ugly if they collide on the streets of Sacramento, California.

