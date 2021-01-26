"I was hallucinating" - Arn Anderson reveals recent COVID-19 issues

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW employee Arn Anderson has revealed that he recently had COVID-19.

Arn Anderson currently works as Cody Rhodes’ personal advisor and head coach in AEW. The legendary wrestler also tells stories about his 43 years in the wrestling business on his weekly podcast, ARN, with Conrad Thompson.

On this week’s episode, Arn Anderson began by explaining that he was “really, really sick” during his recent period of time away from AEW. Although he had several negative tests for COVID-19, he still managed to contract the virus.

"I know the symptoms vary hugely from person to person and age group. But let me tell you, I got sick as hell. It scared me to death. I was in the bed for probably a week. Couldn’t drink anything, couldn’t eat anything. I was hallucinating.

"I was looking at my ceiling and I saw ice forming on the ceiling. I had one day there for a minute where I couldn’t catch my breath, and it was a lot of things I had never experienced in my life. It scared me to death."

Arn Anderson went on to reiterate that there are “still a thousand issues” with COVID-19 and people should take it seriously.

Arn Anderson is now back at work

Arn Anderson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

Arn Anderson said he quarantined in his house and he did not get exposed to anybody at work. He returned to his AEW role last week.

The Four Horsemen member said COVID-19 stopped him from eating for almost a week. He added that, despite the negative tests, his illness was “absolutely COVID.”

