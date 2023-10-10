"I hate that piece of s**t, I hate his guts" - MJF on former WWE champion

AEW World Champion MJF recently shared his thoughts on a former WWE Superstar. The name in question is Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine unsuccessfully challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship on the September 20, 2023, episode of Dynamite. Joe and The Devil engaged in numerous promo wars building up to the title bout, entertaining fans worldwide.

In an interview with GQ, MJF suggested that he wasn't fond of Samoa Joe, as he used some harsh words to express his opinion of the former WWE star.

“I hate that piece of s**t [Samoa Joe], I hate his guts.”

The Devil and Joe share a storied history. During his NXT tenure, the former United States Champion shoved Friedman while the latter accompanied him as a 'guard' ahead of his title defense. At the end of their bout at Grand Slam 2023, the two rivals shook hands, leading many to believe their feud was over. However, MJF's recent comments suggest the two stars are still at odds.

MJF will face 'Switchblade' Jay White at Full Gear 2023

Jay White is set to lock horns with Friedman at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear 2023, with the world title on the line. The show is set to take place on November 18 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the title contest, White did the unthinkable as he stole The Devil's beloved "Triple B" championship belt. Friedman is outnumbered in his feud with Bullet Club Gold as Adam Cole is sidelined with an injury. The heel group believes the AEW World Champion orchestrated an attack on Switchblade a few weeks ago and is seeking revenge.

It will be interesting to see if Friedman can bounce back and gain the upper hand in his feud against the Jay White-led faction.

What do you think? Has MJF moved on from Samoa Joe? Who will win at Full Gear? Tell us in the comments section below.