"I hear horror stories" - Britt Baker talks about the creative differences between WWE and AEW

AEW star Britt Baker is pleased with the instant feedback she gets from management.

Britt Baker was a guest on this week's Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette as the two discussed all things AEW. When Paquette asked Baker about who has helped her along the way in AEW, she named Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Tony Khan as three of her biggest supporters.

Britt Baker made a point of saying how great it is to take her ideas and promos right to Khan for immediate feedback.

"Cody specifically is really good. He's very passionate about the upcoming stars like he really wants to leave wrestling behind a better place than he found it. So he always says he took me on as one of his projects, and he's helped me so much, like with promo work. Cody, Tony, and Jericho, specifically with promo stuff, have helped me tremendously. But we get to say what we want to say and how we want to say it too, so I get to take my own ideas to Tony and be like, hey, what do you think of this. He'll either say like, I hate it or I love it, or I like it but do this, which is really cool because I hear horror stories of people like waiting outside somebody else's door for like five hours, and I can't imagine that. We're just so lucky."

It’s Dr @RealBrittBaker day on Oral Sessions! We break down last weeks first ever women’s unsanctioned lights out match on Dynamite! Her chemistry with @thunderrosa22 , her love life, and juggling life in and out of the ring. https://t.co/ywxrP2gBuq — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 23, 2021

Britt Baker on the "family" atmosphere inside the AEW locker room

Renee Paquette said situations like having to wait outside an office for five hours probably cause a lot of anxiety and don't do any favors for the talent. Britt Baker says she's lucky that she can't relate to that.

"That is so foreign to what we have at AEW with Tony because I can call him I can text him, or I can call one of the VPs and say hey I have an idea what do you think of this, and they'll take it to Tony, so we're just so lucky that we have so much creative input with what we do. We have like a really good team, and like everybody wants to see each other succeed, There's no really, you know there's friendly competition, always, but like to get in the back. After that match, the lights all match and have the entire roster waiting for us and giving us a standing ovation instead of like being like, I want to be in the main event, you know like it's cool it's such a cool feeling. I was just getting texts and tweets from the roster, all week and it's like a big happy family."

Links in my bio for the entire interview! https://t.co/1E5rbw4I4e — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 24, 2021

If you use any of the above quotes from Britt Baker's interview, please credit Oral Sessions with a link back to this article crediting Sportskeeda for the transcription.