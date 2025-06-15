"I hope I can go back to AEW soon" - Female star shares disappointing news amid absence

A former Women's World Champion hopes to return to AEW despite facing some issues. She has not competed on TV since her last match in November last year.

Hikaru Shida has been with All Elite Wrestling since the promotion's inception in 2019. She is a three-time Women's World Champion and one of the biggest names in the women's division. Since her last match against Kris Statlander on Dynamite in November 2024, Shida has not been seen on the company's programming.

Amid her absence, Hikaru Shida has been active in the Japanese wrestling scene. During her recent YouTube stream on SHIDATube, the 37-year-old disclosed that she was currently facing visa issues but hoped to return to All Elite Wrestling soon. Shida added that she was enjoying her stay in Japan and preparing to compete in the US again.

"I really hope to, Visa, especially nowadays, it's getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers, and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I'm looking forward to my comeback. Please wait, and I'm so glad if you support me," Shida said. [H/T: Fightful]

The news about Shida's visa issues will surely disappoint many fans, but her comeback seems inevitable.

AEW star failed to win major title in her last pay-per-view match

While Hikaru Shida wrestled her last match in All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite in November 2024, her last pay-per-view bout took place two months before that. Shida challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at All Out 2024. She failed to capture the gold from The CEO despite delivering a solid performance.

Fans will have to wait and see when Hikaru Shida finally returns to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Regardless, she is bound to make an impact upon her AEW comeback.

