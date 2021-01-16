"I hope we stay together" - Anna Jay on the future of the Dark Order

Anna Jay opened up on the future of the Dark Order, and how the faction will proceed following the tragic loss of its former leader, Brodie Lee. "The Queenslayer" also expressed her hope that the group will stay together.

Anna Jay is the only female member of the Dark Order. She signed with AEW last year, and she joined the faction shortly after her debut. She is currently teaming up with her friend, Tay Conti. The Dark Order has been a successful stable, and the group is often featured on AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark and Being The Elite.

While talking to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Anna Jay spoke about what the future holds for the Dark Order. She even shared her hope that the stable will stay together. Jay also discussed how the group is booked, and how the Dark Order will probably be handled like a babyface faction from now on.

"Oh goodness, I don't know. I hope we stay together for a little while. Now we're even more like a family on screen and off screen. So I feel like we kind of have to go in that direction. We're probably the nice guys now," said Anna Jay.

The Dark Order was initially one of the top heel groups on AEW's roster. But since Brodie Lee's unfortunate death, many fans have started to support the stable. A babyface turn would open up many storyline possibilities for the group. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

What is next for Anna Jay and the Dark Order?

The Dark Order in AEW

The Dark Order is clearly becoming a babyface group now. It will be practically impossible for any fans to actually boo the group because it's a constant tribute to Brodie Lee. It will be interesting to see how the group chooses to go forward. The stable might opt to look for a new leader.

Lee will go down as the greatest leader in The Dark Order's history. But the group could benefit from a new commander. To be fair, the faction could decide to promote from within.

Advertisement

Dark Order is doing it for Brodie this Wednesday #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NOkkgVfZ2b — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 29, 2020

By focusing on the Dark Order's current members, AEW would be able to focus on the stars that Lee had been mentoring. That decision could be yet another way to honor Lee's legacy.