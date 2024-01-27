"I can't imagine them going to WWE with the recent events" - Fans react as Mercedes Mone and a top star are allegedly AEW-bound

AEW seems to be close to successfully making two block-buster signings. After weeks and months of rumors about the Jacksonville-based company signing up Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada, there are now rumors that the two AEW-bound, with ideas about where they will debut already being discussed.

The rumors hit social media, and the wrestling audience immediately tagged in with their reactions.

"WON: Regarding Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone, the belief from AEW side is that both will be starting soon. If Okada was to sign, the likely arrival would be around Revolution in Greensboro. Mone was doing acting work but there is talk her debut will be played up extremely big and that announcement could be soon." the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Check out the reactions:

Reactions 1 [Image Credit: www.x.com]

Reactions 2 [Image Credits: www.x.com]

Mercedes Mone had stirred the rumor pot by attending AEW All In 2023

Mercedes Mone, who performed under the moniker of Sasha Banks in WWE, ignited rumors of her joining All Elite Wrestling by being present in the audience of All In 2023. She began her career in 2010 and signed up with WWE in 2012, starting in NXT. The five-time RAW Women's Champion is also the first woman to headline a WWE Premium Live Event with Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell in 2016.

Kazuchika Okada, on the other hand, is a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and debuted in 2006. The Rainmaker is one of the hottest names in Japanese wrestling and was signed with NJPW until 2024. He is the perfect candidate to create a red-hot feud with any of the big names in the Jacksonville-based company. Okada made his first appearance in the Tony Khan-owned company back in 2022 during a Dynamite episode.

What do you think? Will the two wrestlers make their All Elite debut soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.