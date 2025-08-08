"I Just Felt Really Disrespected" - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Reveals Real Reason Why He Left AEW; Has Now Retired

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has revealed the reason why he left AEW, and it had to do with how he felt disrespected. This will come as a shock to many.

Jake Hager, fka Jack Swagger, left AEW last year, and he recently announced his shocking retirement from wrestling. He was a very underrated wrestler, and he had some great times in WWE and also a few in AEW.

He was on Rulebreakers with Saraya when he was asked why he left Tony Khan’s company. It was then that Hager revealed that he felt disrespected. He said:

“Yeah so I was in contract negotiations and I just felt really disrespected… I made a counter and they made a counter that really p****** me off. So I was like, alright, let’s go elsewhere.” [H/T Ringside News]

He was a part of the Inner Circle and also a vital part of the Jericho Appreciation Society during his time in All Elite Wrestling.

Dutch Mantell reveals AEW never really had plans for former WWE star Jake Hager

Jake Hager was more of an enforcer to Chris Jericho during his time in All Elite Wrestling. Despite not being in the spotlight, he performed his duties admirably.

Dutch Mantell recently revealed on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast how he spoke to Hager about his booking. The former WWE star said:

“Not at all. I actually talked to him a few times when he was in AEW, and I asked him, 'When are they going to do something except just have you show up every now and then behind those other guys or whatever?' And he never had an answer for me, so apparently they didn't tell him either.”

It is not hard to see why he chose to leave AEW. It's definitely shocking that he announced his retirement so suddenly.

