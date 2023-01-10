"I just knew he'd never relinquish power" - WWE legend reacts to Vince McMahon's surprising return

Vince McMahon has returned to WWE, and his move has surprised the world of professional wrestling. Mark Henry recently offered his thoughts on what McMahon's comeback means for the company's future.

McMahon has returned to the board of WWE, along with Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. He used his majority voting power to remove three other names from the board and appoint Wilson and Barrios as replacements.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry talked about how he thought Vince McMahon would never give up his power. Henry also questioned whether McMahon's return would disrupt Triple H's work in the company:

"I just knew he would never relinquish power. But never say never. But the big you know there's another line of thought here Dave that I don't know if anybody said anything about yet Vince Mcmahon back, does that derail what Triple H has been doing he brought basically the everything that that Vince put the kibosh on Triple H brought it back. So what happens now?” said Henry. (8:30 - 9:04)

The Hall of Famer further pointed out that the Triple H-led management has brought back several NXT wrestlers and made significant changes to Austin Theory's character:

“They brought back Hit Row. They brought back several other major NXT former major players. They have really changed the way Austin theory looks like, I mean there's some massive drastic change,” Henry added. (10:18 - 10:36)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities." -Vince McMahon



I've asked WWE if this affects creative or the showrunner aspect of WWE in any way, because, as we know, Vince lies "WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities." -Vince McMahonI've asked WWE if this affects creative or the showrunner aspect of WWE in any way, because, as we know, Vince lies

WWE legend claims Vince McMahon will not be returning to day-to-day management

WWE legend Mark Henry recently stated that Vince McMahon is unlikely to return to the company's daily management.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry said Vince McMahon potentially plans to sell WWE rather than return as the head of creative:

“The whole point of it is that they did bring them back that they did change some things, and now all of the old regime guys are like ‘Oh *, we're back, but I don't think that's necessarily true because I don't know if Vince is gonna throw himself back into the day-to-day rigors of trying to establish the culture of what the WWE is. He's got bigger fish to fry. I think that selling the company and establish himself in the office is more is supersedes the day-to-day rigors of pro wrestling,” said Henry. (11:18 - 12:05)

TDWF TV @TDWFNetwork With the news of Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE and sell it....this fits the situation. With the news of Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE and sell it....this fits the situation. https://t.co/bxzMF4oR3C

Since taking over creative responsibilities, Triple H's work has received widespread praise. If Vince McMahon were to return to a position of power within the company, it might not be well received by viewers due to their positive perception of The Game's performance.

Would you like to see Vince McMahon return as the creative head of WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

