"I just had this overwhelming feeling of energy" - Eddie Kingston on his Brodie Lee speech to the AEW roster

The AEW tribute show to Brodie Lee was one of the most emotional and beautiful wrestling productions in the history of the sport. The entire roster was emotional throughout the show and that continued after AEW Dynamite went off the air when Eddie Kingston delivered a passionate speech to the AEW locker room, a moment captured on Being The Elite.

On the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Paquette brought up the touching AEW locker room moment to Kingston and he says his best friend Homicide picks on him about it now:

"Homicide makes fun of me now, because he goes, 'Oh, see you're the locker room leader now'. I'm like, 'Leave me alone'. He'll randomly send me like a picture of something saying boss on it and I'm like, come on. What was weird was I just had this overwhelming feeling of energy after the show was over. I was kind of like, No, no, no and I feel like I need people to understand why I'm getting this energy. And I just started yelling, because I was like, can we do this every week does it take one of our fallen brothers, and I considered Brodie a brother why does it take him to pass away for us to be this emotional in the ring. And bring it out to the people so that people can feel us, you know? And I'm going on and on. And I'm like, oh, man, this is really embarrassing. People are looking at me What the f*** is going on? And I see the camera and you can actually see me see the camera. Look at it, and I go, okay, we gotta carry it. Alright, carry it, and I run away as fast as I can. It's not about that. I get why they put it up. And that's cool. I've done a lot of bad in my past that I don't think like me doing this stuff now is oh look at me. I'm a good boy. I'm a good guy. I could give a f*** less. As long as my family knows I'm good. As long as you know the mean, people who I care about know, hey, Eddie has problems, but he's a good person. That's all I care about. I don't care about the masses, or the internet community knowing you know what I mean, I don't care."

"It has to be Jon" - Eddie Kingston on his AEW World Championship dream scenario

Paquette said that 2021 is going to be the year of Eddie Kingston in AEW. She asked him what his dream scenario would be to win the AEW World Championship since her husband Jon Moxley was no longer the AEW Champion. Kingston, however, revealed to her that in his mind, it has to be Mox. Kingston said:

"I'm sorry, it has to be Jon [it] has to be in New York. Madison Square Garden. You talk about perfect. That's what it is. Realistically, me and Jon, New York, sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom, a place where I used to go to watch ECW shows a place where I wrestled for Ring of Honor, and a couple other places before so yeah. that's the perfect scenario."

