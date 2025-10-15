  • home icon
"I kind of want to just disappear" - Former AEW champion reveals surprising post-retirement plans

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:05 GMT
AEW Dynamite Stage (Image via AEW's Official X account)

A lot of major stars from have announced their retirement from professional wrestling this year. The list includes names like John Cena, Jeff Jarrett, Hiroshi Tanahashi and AJ Styles. Another young star recently talked about his post-retirement plans during an interview. The star is none other than the former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

While speaking on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Darby discussed his plans after retiring from professional wrestling. He said that he doesn't want to stick around forever in AEW and expressed his interest in disappearing from everything.

“I do, but I don’t. I honestly just want to disappear from the world of wrestling [when his career is over]. I don’t want a whole lot to do with it when I’m retired from the in-ring. It’s fun to coach people, but I don’t think I would have the patience for it, with the egos and stuff." He said. [H:T/ TJRWrestling]
He added:

“I don’t know, I kind of want to just disappear from everything. I want to just live, like, a personal and private life. Make movies and just disappear. I don’t know, it just sounds fun. I don’t want to be one of these guys who’s clinging for the spotlight. Like, ‘Pay attention to me!’ It’s like, dude, I’m at peace with whatever.” [H:T/TJRWrestling]
Darby Allin is one of the most talented stars on the AEW roster. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based company.

Darby Allin is set to face Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream

Darby has been feuding with Jon Moxley ever since he made his return at the All In pay-per-view in July. The two first squared off against each other in a 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door which Darby's team won. Their second clash happened at the All Out pay-per-view in Toronto last month.

Both stars gave it their all in an intense Coffin match which Moxley ended up winning with some help from a returning Pac. The two are now set to settle their score at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. The match is scheduled to be an "I Quit" match.

It will be exciting to see if Darby Allin can finally beat Jon Moxley and put an end to their rivalry.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

