"I know he is following in my footsteps" - Kurt Angle reacts to being named in AEW Superstar's Mount Rushmore

Kurt Angle sat down for a special episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, where he discussed the top ten opponents he never got to face in his career.

Angle was told that he was one of the four names in Adam Cole's Mount Rushmore during the show. The top four were Steve Austin, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist was glad that he had a substantial influence on the AEW star's career. He expects Cole to follow his lead and respect fans. Adam Cole

"Well, it's really cool. Especially having that impression on him as a fan. I hope that he treats his fans the same way I did mine, with a lot of respect. You've got to appreciate your fans, and I know Adam Cole is going to follow my lead in that," said Kurt Angle.

Adam Cole's adoration of Kurt Angle began when he met the Olympic hero as a child. In a clip played on the show where Cole was seen recalling shaking Kurt Angle's hand and how memorable it was.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say after listening to Adam Cole's story:

"That is awesome. I heard about this interview before, and that's why I said I hope that Adam treats his fans the same way I do because I've treated my fans with nothing but respect. You know, Adam Cole, I know he is following in my footsteps," added Angle.

Kurt Angle considers Adam Cole as a dream opponent

The WWE Hall of Famer had to exclude Cole to accommodate another superstar on his list of dream opponents. However, he noted that 'Panama City Playboy' deserves an honorable mention.

Kurt Angle was thoroughly impressed with Adam Cole's work thus far and highlighted that only an exceptional talent like him could dominate NXT for several years. He added Cole was bound to have an incredible career in AEW.

"But I want to do mention this, I had Adam Cole in my top ten, but I forgot a name, and I had to add them in; and Adam Cole is an honorable mention but, he is in the show today because I did have him in the top 10 and I did have to pull him out, unfortunately. I'm sorry, Adam. But the reason why I had him in the top 10 was he dominated NXT for so many years, and anybody that can do that is very special. They are going to have an incredible career beyond NXT wherever they go. Adam Cole is in AEW; he is going to have an awesome career," revealed Kurt Angle.

What does your Mount Rushmore of wrestling look like? Does Kurt Angle make it? Let us know in the comments section.

