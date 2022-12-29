"I know what I could and should be doing" - Major AEW star opens up on frustrations with Tony Khan's booking

He last appeared on AEW Rampage in November, and now Lance Archer has opened up on his frustrations within the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Lance Archer has been with the company since 2019. Among his key moments in the promotion, he has faced Cody Rhodes to inaugurate the TNT title, and as recently as this year he challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World title. However, he is yet another star who fans have called to be featured more.

Archer had the chance to open up about his own frustrations during Busted Open Radio. He admitted that he feels he could be doing more but will always appreciate the opportunities the company has provided him.

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick ass, I don't kiss ass. I do my part. Now it's up to other people...I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand," Lance Archer said. (H/T Fightful)

Archer has been a regular for NJPW, regularly bridging points for the legendary Minoru Suzuki to cross over due to their Suzuki-Gun partnership. He even captured the IWGP US title from Jon Moxley at AEW Fyter Fest 2021.

Lance Archer further commented on his partnership with Jake Roberts in AEW

In the same interview, Archer commented on the status of his working relationship with WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. He confirmed that he still wants to work with the legend now he is healthy, revealing that Roberts and AEW are talking about his progress.

"I would love to still be with Jake. He's worked on his health. He's gotten his health under control, he was recently in San Antonio talking with the company and they are happy with where he's at and what he's doing. It could be a great part," Lance Archer said.

Jake Roberts and Archer have stood alongside one another throughout most of their tenure in the company. Unfortunately, the WWE legend hasn't always been present due to health complications.

