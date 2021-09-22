"I know what I'm getting if I go work for Vince"- CM Punk hints that he had an offer from WWE, reveals why he chose AEW

AEW's latest signing, CM Punk, recently hinted that he had an option to go to WWE.

While speaking with Barstool Rasslin', CM Punk discussed numerous topics, notably revealing why he chose AEW. The Straight Edge Superstar stated that he knew what he would be getting if he decided to work for Vince McMahon again.

''You know, I'll go ahead and tell everybody I had the option. Well, it's the devil you know against may be, the devil you don't know. I know what I'm getting if I go work for Vince. I know who he is, I know what he is, it's not gonna change. I didn't have fun necessarily last time I was there. I have no reason to believe it was ever gonna change. But I just looked at what I would be doing, and I've done it all. Who would I wrestle on that side of the fence ? On the AEW side of things, I'm a kid at Christmas," CM Punk said.

As you can see, Punk added that he knows Vince to the core and believes he's never going to change. The Second City Saint further explained that he had no fun working there last time, and moreover, he has achieved everything there. CM Punk, who recently made his AEW debut, described himself as a kid at Christmas there

There's no doubt that CM Punk has done everything he wanted to do in WWE. On the night of his AEW debut at Rampage, Punk himself stated that the global juggernaut made him physically and mentally sick to such an extent that he lost his passion for pro wrestling.

It took almost seven years to bring CM Punk back to the wrestling business. The credit goes to Tony Khan for creating a different product and friendly environment in AEW, which impressed The Straight Edge Superstar.

CM Punk will be in action on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this Friday

After making an emphatic AEW debut by defeating Darby Allin earlier this month, CM Punk will be in action again as he faces PowerHouse Hobbs on Friday night.

The former WWE superstar will also be appearing for a live interview on the Dynamite episode. Fans are wondering what the company has in store for the fan-favorite star this Wednesday.

