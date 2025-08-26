"I know people will probably look down at me" - 2-time champion open to joining AEW after being released from WWE

A former WWE star expressed her interest in joining AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion was initially eager to sign released stars from the Stamford-based promotion, but Tony Khan has shifted the hiring process over the past few years. He now mainly targets the independent circuit and rarely goes for former WWE stars unless they possess potential. Kayden Carter recently talked about going All Elite.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2018 but was released on May 2, 2025. Throughout most of her stint, she teamed up with Katana Chance, who was also released alongside her. The two had potential, but unfortunately, they didn't get a chance to prove it.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kayden Carter revealed that she wants to join AEW because the women's division in the company is on another level.

“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a sh*t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f*cking go. I love the way that they work," she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Kayden Carter talks about her WWE run

The 37-year-old star won a couple of championships in the company, but was never pushed as a singles star.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Carter claimed that she was restricted to tag team wrestling during her run in the company.

"I feel like I have so much to offer and I feel like I wasn’t able to showcase that. People are used to seeing me in a tag team, and I love that. I will never, ever take anything away from me being in a tag team, but I also want to remind people that I am an individual, that I did have a spark before I got to WWE," she said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the 37-year-old star.

