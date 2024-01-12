"I legit almost DIED in WCW" - 49-year-old star reacts to Sting's dangerous spot on AEW Dynamite

A WCW veteran recently reacted to a dangerous table spot by Sting during his match on AEW Dynamite and also reflected on the safety measures taken by the company during such a spot.

The 49-year-old star in question is Crowbar (aka Christopher Ford). On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family in a Street Fight tag team match.

During the bout, the 64-year-old legend took a dangerous bump while performing a Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs through the table from an insane height. Taking note of the dangerous bump, WCW legend Crowbar shared his thoughts on the bump while commenting on the safety protocols of the company.

"I legit almost DIED in WcW during a pre-show practice run of a similar bump - causing it to be scrapped. We take bumps, we fight, but most of us are not TRAINED stunt people. Like Sting here - I didn’t account for OUTWARD distance from the height. Head almost split on the floor. I will speak on this soon. It looked fantastic, but could have been planned more safely," Crowbar wrote on X/Twitter.

He further stated that there could be more focus on improving the safe protocols.

"But what effort, balls , and want to give the fans exciting stuff by Sting. Pretty sure, [like myself now] Sting prays before each match to keep himself and all involved safe - and free from serious injury - and God does listen and deliver I just think we can do our part to improve safety too. Exciting stuff and incredible effort to all involved with this spot / match"

Former AEW world tag team champions will be Sting's final opponents?

A few months ago, Sting made it clear that he would finally end his legendary in-ring career at the AEW Revolution show. However, it was not yet certain who The Icon's last-ever opponent would be before he hung up his boots.

Following his victory on Dynamite last Wednesday, The Icon was asked by Tony Schiavone who he wants as his last opponent at Revolution 2024. Moments later, The Young Bucks made their appearance after months of absence.

It seems that The Icon will be teaming up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks at Revolution. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the legend.

