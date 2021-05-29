"I can't let your behavior go unchecked" - Miro sends an ominous message to top AEW star

Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Lance Archer at Double or Nothing, and both men were involved in an explosive segment on this week's Dynamite.

Miro successfully defended the TNT title against Dante Martin on the final Dynamite episode before AEW DoN. The post-match segment, as expected, featured a brief brawl between The Best Man and The Murderhawk Monster.

The #1 contender for the TNT title came out on top during the brawl, and Miro has since reacted to the segment on social media.

The reigning TNT champion sent an ominous message to Lance Archer and promised to give the giant a fitting response at Double or Nothing.

"Lance, you know I can't let your behavior go unchecked. Response is coming. Trust me," stated Miro.

Miro and Lance Archer's TNT Championship program

As mentioned above, Archer and Miro were involved in a pull-apart brawl on the most recent Dynamite. The segment did its job of increasing the hype around the match, which is expected to be an all-out war at Double or Nothing.

The upcoming AEW pay-per-view contest is also set to be Miro's first real test from a physical standpoint since joining the company. Lance Archer has been booked as a one-man wrecking crew in AEW, and Miro has also followed a similar path.

The two behemoths will now lock horns at Double or Nothing, and the bout has all the makings of a potential show-stealer and quite possibly Miro's best match to date in AEW.

Miro remains unfazed by the challenge ahead of him and he has been quite vocal on Twitter. The former WWE star cut a promo on social media a few days ago in which he claimed to be the real monster between the two stars.

"The calm before the storm," Miro said. "I like you, Lance, somewhere else; we could've been friends. But not here. Not now. Remember, you don't get to threaten me. You don't get to talk your s*** and walk away. You come after something in my life, I come after everything in yours, and that's the way it works.

"But remember you started this, but I'm an honorable man, and in time I'll forgive you. But first, I'm going to hurt you. And you call yourself a monster but realize this when you look yourself in the mirror; the real monster isn't looking at you. He's looking for you."

Miro and Lance Archer's TNT title match will occur at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 on 30 May. What are your predictions for the showdown between Miro and Lance Archer? Let us know in the comments section below.