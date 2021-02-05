"I would like to follow that path" - AEW wrestler reveals how Bret Hart's career inspired his title win

Scorpio Sky recently talked about what it was like becoming the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions.

Sky and Frankie Kazarian defeated The Lucha Bros to win the titles, in somewhat of an upset win in October 2019. No one had expected SCU to get the titles over Lucha Bros, but that's exactly what happened, as Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian impressed everyone who watched the show.

Scorpio Sky recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. There, he talked about multiple different topics, including becoming the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions along with SCU. He mentioned why it was special for him, and went on to talk about how Bret Hart winning the title had inspired him. Sky also said that he wanted to follow The Hitman's path as a launching pad for his own in-ring career.

"It was definitely special. Growing up, I was a huge fan of tag team wrestling. So many great tag teams when I was coming up. It was one of my goals you know, and it's no secret that I am a Bret Hart mark. When he won the Tag Team Championship first, that was the launching pad for the trajectory that he went on, and I would like to follow that path."

Scorpio Sky detailed how important it was for him to win the AEW Tag Team Championships with one of his best friends, Frankie Kazarian. He also mentioned that he was really happy that they had been able to share that experience.

"Being able to do it with one of my best friends, a guy that has helped me and mentored me from almost day one, since I got into the business — Frankie Kazarian. He is the consummate professional and with Christopher Daniels in our corner, it's something that I'll never forget. I'm extremely honored that we were the first Tag Team Champions."

Scorpio Sky went on to lose the AEW Tag Team Championships in an immense match against 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega after an 83-day title reign. The match took place outdoors and was a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager Cruise.

Since then, SCU has not really been at the top of the tag team picture in AEW, with them falling slightly out of the limelight over the past year.