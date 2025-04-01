"I like MJF" - Hall of Famer hopes AEW star lands in WWE one day (Exclusive)

MJF is among the most popular stars in AEW. The Devil is a well-rounded performer, and fans often wonder how he would fare if he ever signed with WWE. Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes that the former AEW World Champion would thrive in the sports entertainment juggernaut if he ever ended up there.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been a cornerstone of AEW for the past six years. The Salt of the Earth has risen to become one of the most valuable assets to the Tony Khan-led company, going from just a talented star with untapped potential to a certified main-event player.

Former WWE star Bully Ray recently sent out a tweet encouraging the Long Island native and Hangman Page to join WWE in the future to become undeniable megastars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy showered praise on MJF, calling him an individual who knows how to get himself over. The former WWE SmackDown General Manager seemed quite confident of The Devil's chances in the Triple H-led regime.

"MJF I mean I think he is missing a big opportunity by not being in the WWE. I think if he certainly went there, they would certainly do a lot of good things with him and he is a guy that i know whatever position you put him in, he knows how to get himself over. So, I like MJF. I hope he does get the opportunity and go to the WWE one day."

MJF re-signed with AEW in 2024

MJF has always been well aware of his market value. The Salt of the Earth is not unaware of the fact that people have an interest in seeing him in WWE one day.

The Long Island native hyped up the "bidding war of 2024" for three years, trying to generate further interest from the Stamford-based promotion. In a surprising turn of events, Maxwell Jacob Friedman ended up re-signing with All Elite Wrestling in the summer of 2024.

At Double or Nothing 2024, the former AEW International Champion revealed that he quietly inked a multi-million dollar deal with the Tony Khan-led company. Since re-signing with AEW, Friedman has continued to be one of the most important acts in the company.

The Devil currently finds himself dealing with MVP and The Hurt Syndicate. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin refused to take The Devil into their faction, much to the disbelief of MVP.

It will be intriguing to see if The Hurt Syndicate eventually lets Maxwell in or if the 29-year-old star wages war against the heel faction.

